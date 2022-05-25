Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Down 84.2% in May

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jardine Matheson stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,504. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.13. Jardine Matheson has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.47%.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

