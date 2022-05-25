Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €700.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) received a €700.00 ($744.68) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €940.00 ($1,000.00) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €630.00 ($670.21) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a €950.00 ($1,010.64) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($829.79) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €600.00 ($638.30) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 25th.
