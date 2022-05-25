Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €30.00 Price Target

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($31.91) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($51.06) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down €1.27 ($1.35) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €35.58 ($37.85). The company had a trading volume of 2,032,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.53. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($13.19) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($22.82).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

