Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY)

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pigeon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pigeon’s FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Shares of PGENY stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. Pigeon has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $7.82.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and elder care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

