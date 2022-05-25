Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Meta Platforms, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Meta Platforms in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the social networking company will earn $2.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.11 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $181.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.32. The company has a market capitalization of $490.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,758 shares of company stock worth $9,217,533 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

