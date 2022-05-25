Jefferies Financial Group Comments on MicroStrategy Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for MicroStrategy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $561.14.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $193.01 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $891.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $380.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.72.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,382,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,319,000 after purchasing an additional 43,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,689,000 after buying an additional 42,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $408,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

