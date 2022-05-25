Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Twilio in a report issued on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.85). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Twilio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.76.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. Twilio has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,149 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,031.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,014. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Twilio by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

