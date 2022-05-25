Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for HOYA in a report issued on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will earn $4.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s FY2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
About HOYA (Get Rating)
HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.
