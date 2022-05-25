Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for HOYA in a report issued on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will earn $4.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s FY2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

HOCPY opened at $105.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. HOYA has a 52 week low of $92.52 and a 52 week high of $179.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.68.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

