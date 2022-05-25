Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AstraZeneca PLC’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($113.25) to £110 ($138.42) in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($125.83) to £120 ($151.00) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Danske began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($132.13) to £115 ($144.71) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

AZN stock opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.54 billion, a PE ratio of -208.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $542,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,476,000 after buying an additional 6,682,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 295.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,716,000 after buying an additional 4,403,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

