Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integral Ad Science in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 14.03%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at $108,000.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
