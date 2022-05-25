Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Primo Water Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Primo Water in a report released on Sunday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.89.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -695.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Primo Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

In other Primo Water news, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth $36,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

