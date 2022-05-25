Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Visa Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

V has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $202.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

