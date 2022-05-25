Jeffrey Keenan Buys 6,000 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Stock

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 11,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $289,300.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 9,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $235,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWM traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.88. 191,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,148. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $856.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is 81.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

