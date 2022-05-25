JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS JFEEF opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. JFE has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $16.85.
JFE Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JFE (JFEEF)
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.