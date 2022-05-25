JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $3,300.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 56.42% from the company’s current price.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,329.84.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $9.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,109.67. 47,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,572. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,517.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,697.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,325,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

