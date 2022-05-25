JMP Securities Trims PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Target Price to $65.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $75.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

PFSI stock opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $657.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $1,096,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 539,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 157.2% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

