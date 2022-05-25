John F. Crowley Sells 21,814 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO John F. Crowley sold 21,814 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $174,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.57. 2,110,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,036. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.42. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.