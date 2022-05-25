John F. Crowley Sells 21,814 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO John F. Crowley sold 21,814 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $174,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.57. 2,110,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,036. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.42. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.63.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
