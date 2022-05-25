John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the April 30th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE HTY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,560. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

