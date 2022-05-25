John Jeffry Louis Sells 7,604 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Stock

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) Director John Jeffry Louis sold 7,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $27,678.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 347,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GCI traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. 753,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,216. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $546.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $826.54 million during the quarter. Gannett had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 0.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GCI shares. TheStreet raised Gannett from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 55.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 310,964 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gannett by 110.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gannett during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Gannett by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

