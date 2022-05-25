Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.41. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Shares of JNJ opened at $181.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.81 and a 200-day moving average of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $477.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $4,118,000. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $5,731,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 97,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

