Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JYNT. DA Davidson lowered Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Joint alerts:

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 1.31. Joint has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $111.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.85.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Joint will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 185,489 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $2,954,839.77. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,035,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,426,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 188,504 shares of company stock worth $3,054,695 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Joint by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,366,000 after acquiring an additional 76,583 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Joint by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,390,000 after purchasing an additional 771,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Joint by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 36,626 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Joint by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 478,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 136,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Joint by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 356,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.