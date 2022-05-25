JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €68.90 Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) received a €68.90 ($73.30) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($122.34) price target on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($91.49) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($122.34) price target on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) target price on Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

GXI stock traded up €0.50 ($0.53) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €68.45 ($72.82). The company had a trading volume of 72,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 25.16. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €53.45 ($56.86) and a 1-year high of €99.40 ($105.74). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €67.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €73.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.42.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

