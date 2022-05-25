JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €69.40 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) received a €69.40 ($73.83) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($78.72) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($73.40) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €71.00 ($75.53) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.91 ($71.18).

SHL traded down €0.22 ($0.23) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €54.50 ($57.98). 350,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €45.18 ($48.06) and a 12-month high of €67.66 ($71.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €58.37.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

