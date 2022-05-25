JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $18.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 41,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 216,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,218 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

