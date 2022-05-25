JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Price Target to GBX 225

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 276 ($3.47) to GBX 225 ($2.83) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

MBPFF remained flat at $$3.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $4.77.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

