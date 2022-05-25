JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) to Neutral

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HKMPF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($28.94) to GBX 2,100 ($26.43) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,677.00.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.06. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $37.70.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.