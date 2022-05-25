JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Price Target to GBX 245

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.21) to GBX 245 ($3.08) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KGF. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.66) to GBX 295 ($3.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.66) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.22) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingfisher presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 311.25 ($3.92).

KGF stock opened at GBX 256.50 ($3.23) on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 235.20 ($2.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 378 ($4.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The company has a market capitalization of £5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 258.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 300.81.

In related news, insider Jeff Carr purchased 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £546,000 ($687,051.72).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

