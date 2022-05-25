JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $160.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) received a $160.00 price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.05.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM opened at $126.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $371.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.63. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $115.02 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,322,000. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $3,583,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,760,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,813,000 after acquiring an additional 138,767 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.