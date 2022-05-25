JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) to “Overweight”

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 209,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 291,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.