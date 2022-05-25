Kaman (KAMN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kaman (NYSE: KAMN):

5/24/2022 – Kaman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/11/2022 – Kaman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2022 – Kaman was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

5/4/2022 – Kaman had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $45.00.

5/3/2022 – Kaman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Kaman is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $57.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $988.46 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $158.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the first quarter worth $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kaman by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kaman by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,716,000 after buying an additional 173,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

