Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. is based in CHINO, Calif. “

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $373.60 million and a P/E ratio of 14.40.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $91.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eve Yen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 43.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 109,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 33,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 404,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

