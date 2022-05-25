Keith Yandell Sells 13,394 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $851,456.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,667 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $5.15 on Tuesday, reaching $62.66. 5,136,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,054,619. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.02.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 834.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after buying an additional 126,998 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 9.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,394,000 after buying an additional 229,899 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 21.5% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 121,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 153.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.
DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoorDash (DASH)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.