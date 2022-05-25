Keith Yandell Sells 13,394 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $851,456.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,667 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $5.15 on Tuesday, reaching $62.66. 5,136,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,054,619. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.02.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 834.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after buying an additional 126,998 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 9.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,394,000 after buying an additional 229,899 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 21.5% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 121,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 153.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

