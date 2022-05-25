Kendall Larsen Purchases 40,650 Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) Stock

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) CEO Kendall Larsen acquired 40,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $48,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 636,527 shares in the company, valued at $763,832.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kendall Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Kendall Larsen acquired 2,431 shares of VirnetX stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $2,917.20.

Shares of NYSE VHC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,606. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $80.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VirnetX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VHC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,149,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 48,626 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 256,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,869,000 after buying an additional 108,829 shares during the period. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VirnetX (Get Rating)

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

