Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the April 30th total of 1,687,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keppel REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Keppel REIT alerts:

OTCMKTS:KREVF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,249. Keppel REIT has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83.

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.