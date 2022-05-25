Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Keweenaw Land Association stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828. Keweenaw Land Association has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $112.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $42.90.
About Keweenaw Land Association (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keweenaw Land Association (KEWL)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Keweenaw Land Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keweenaw Land Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.