Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Keweenaw Land Association stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828. Keweenaw Land Association has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $112.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $42.90.

Get Keweenaw Land Association alerts:

About Keweenaw Land Association (Get Rating)

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. As of December 31, 2021, it had 428,789 acres of subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern Wisconsin. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets, as well as offers gravel, hunting, and recreational leasing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keweenaw Land Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keweenaw Land Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.