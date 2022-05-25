Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

NYSE:KRC opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.30. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,879.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 283,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $670,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $1,566,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kilroy Realty (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.