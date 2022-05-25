Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP John W. Schlosser Sells 1,500 Shares

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 20,050,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,972,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after buying an additional 18,643,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,699,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

