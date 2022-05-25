Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) PT Lowered to GBX 245 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.21) to GBX 245 ($3.08) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KGFHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Societe Generale cut Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.35) to GBX 375 ($4.72) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY remained flat at $$6.44 during trading on Wednesday. 134,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,402. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

