Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $315.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KGFHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($3.94) to GBX 255 ($3.21) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.35) to GBX 375 ($4.72) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.206 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Kingfisher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.