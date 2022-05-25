Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.68 Million

Equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSAGet Rating) will post $27.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.03 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 259.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $131.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.52 million to $136.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $223.70 million, with estimates ranging from $220.80 million to $226.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.95% and a negative return on equity of 66.73%. The company had revenue of $32.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,540,000 after purchasing an additional 621,032 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,118,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after buying an additional 581,329 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $4,622,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $4,272,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,234,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after buying an additional 374,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

