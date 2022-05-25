Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

A number of analysts have commented on KIGRY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Kion Group from €110.00 ($117.02) to €91.00 ($96.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kion Group from €80.00 ($85.11) to €75.00 ($79.79) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kion Group from €102.00 ($108.51) to €92.00 ($97.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Kion Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

