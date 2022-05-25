Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Up 5,080.0% in May

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 5,080.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on KIGRY. HSBC upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Kion Group from €110.00 ($117.02) to €91.00 ($96.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kion Group from €86.00 ($91.49) to €84.00 ($89.36) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kion Group from €80.00 ($85.11) to €75.00 ($79.79) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kion Group from €102.00 ($108.51) to €92.00 ($97.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Shares of KIGRY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 81,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kion Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.2583 dividend. This is a positive change from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kion Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

