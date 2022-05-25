Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Insider Buys £13,800 in Stock

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating) insider Gillian Davies bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($17,365.04).

LON KGH traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 136 ($1.71). The company had a trading volume of 239,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,116. The firm has a market capitalization of £114.09 million and a PE ratio of 35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 308.08. Knights Group Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 91.20 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 455 ($5.73).

A number of research firms have weighed in on KGH. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Knights Group from GBX 410 ($5.16) to GBX 165 ($2.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

