Knights Group’s (KGH) Sell Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Knights Group from GBX 410 ($5.16) to GBX 165 ($2.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

KGH stock opened at GBX 135.50 ($1.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £113.68 million and a PE ratio of 35.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 308.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. Knights Group has a 52-week low of GBX 91.20 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 455 ($5.73).

In other news, insider David Andrew Beech acquired 936,345 shares of Knights Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £1,001,889.15 ($1,260,713.67).

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

