KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KNBE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 39,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,014. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -144.64.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. KnowBe4’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $299,387.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $709,738. 5.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,733,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,140,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,205,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in KnowBe4 by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,078,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in KnowBe4 by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

