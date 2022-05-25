Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) PT Lowered to €188.00 at Barclays

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from €189.00 ($201.06) to €188.00 ($200.00) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RDSMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($202.13) to €185.00 ($196.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($176.60) to €155.00 ($164.89) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($218.09) to €182.00 ($193.62) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDSMY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 67,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,469. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.49.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

