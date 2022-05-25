Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.57) to €31.00 ($32.98) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. AlphaValue cut shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.23) to €30.00 ($31.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.90.
Shares of PHG opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
