Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.57) to €31.00 ($32.98) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. AlphaValue cut shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.23) to €30.00 ($31.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Shares of PHG opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

