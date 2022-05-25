Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLFGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Kontrol Technologies from $4.06 to $3.74 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Kontrol Technologies stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,661. Kontrol Technologies has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.34.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy management, emission compliance, and air quality solutions and services in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation (HVAC) systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; and ongoing mission critical services.

