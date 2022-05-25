Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 341.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Kontrol Technologies from $4.06 to $3.74 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Kontrol Technologies stock traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,661. Kontrol Technologies has a 52-week low of C$0.60 and a 52-week high of C$2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.34.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy management, emission compliance, and air quality solutions and services in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation (HVAC) systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; and ongoing mission critical services.

