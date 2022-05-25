KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Up 585.6% in May

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a growth of 585.6% from the April 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of KSRYY stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.49. 25,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,799. KOSÉ has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KOSÉ from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, Visée, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

